Man seriously injured after car crashes with lorry that drives off
The incident happened at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, May 14, on the B3349 between Heckfield Heath and Riseley, near Hook, and involved a green Kia Picanto and a HGV with a trailer. The HGV failed to stop at the scene while the driver of the Kia, a 53-year-old man, suffered serious injuries.
“We’d like to speak to any witnesses travelling in the area at the time who can help identify the make, model or any identifiable features of the HGV,” a police statement said. “Debris from the trailer being towed by the HGV was left at the scene. Have you seen a trailer in the area with damage to its bumper and rear light?
“We would also like to speak to anyone who was driving on the B3349 at the time of the collision who may have recorded footage on their dashcam of the collision or the vehicles involved before or after.”
Anyone with information should contact police online or on 101 quoting 44240202193.
