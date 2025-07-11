The A3 is set to be closed in both directions as work continues on the M25 junction 10 project.

The A3 will be closed from Friday, July 18 at 9pm until Monday, July 21 at 6am between Junction 10 and the A245 Painshill roundabout. The closure will allow National Highways to lay a low noise surface on the busy A road.

Diversion will be in place with the primary northbound diversion re-routing drivers from the A3 via the B2215 Send interchange. The full diversion can be found below:

you'll be diverted off the A3 at the B2215 Send interchange

then take the southbound A247 and the eastbound A246 to Givons Grove roundabout

take the northbound A24 towards the M25 junction 9

take the northbound A243 to Hook, the westbound A309 Kingston bypass, then the southbound A307

then take the westbound A245 to re-join the A3 at Painshill

The southbound primary diversion will see drivers leave the A3 at the Hook interchange, before travelling via the A243, A24, A246 and the A247 where they will re-join the A3 at the Burnt Common Interchange.

For the full details on the diversion in place, visit: https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-roads/south-east/m25-junction-10/

The July weekend closure is not the only one that has been announced. A further closure will take place between 9pm on Friday, August 1 and 6am on Monday, August 4 between Junction 10 and the B2215/A247 at Send.

Once again the road will be closed in both directions to allow workers to install several gantries and resurfacing. Details on the diversion can be found on the M25 junction 10 project page.

A further weekend closure will take place between 9pm on Friday, September 12 and 6am on Monday, September 15 between A245 Painshill roundabout and Burnt Common. The September closure will only affect the southbound carriageway and details on the diversions in place will be announced nearer the time.