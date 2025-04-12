No trains between Portsmouth and Southampton over Easter - starting today

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Major engineering works on the railway at Fareham will mean there will be no trains running between Portsmouth and Southampton over part of the Easter holidays - starting today.

Hamble Railway Station | Network Rail

Bus replacement services will be operating between Fareham and Southampton between April 12 and 20 allowing Network Rail engineers to stabilise a railway cutting between Swanwick and Fareham.

Following previous landslips in the area, the cutting has been actively monitored to make sure it remains safe and a sheet piled wall will be installed, as well as adding rocks on the cutting slope to ensure stability.

Rail passengers are being advised to plan their journeys in advance over Easter as Network Rail delivers an £86m investment programme consisting of more than 300 upgrade projects across the country.

Engineers will take advantage of the nine-day closure to carry out other works including:

Repairs to strengthen the footbridge at Hamble station and reduce long-term maintenance costs.

Vegetation management between Fareham and Swanwick to reduce the risk of trees or leaves falling on the railway.

Replacing 10 wheel timbers, the blocks that carry rails over a bridge, on the viaduct over the River Itchen between Bitterne and St Deny’s. The new wheel timbers will be a synthetic alternative (Fibre-reinforced Foamed Urethane) that will last 30 years longer than the current wooden versions and will require less maintenance.

Undertake rail maintenance work including rail testing and lubrication to ensure smoother and quieter journeys.

Changes to train services

Saturday 12 April: Buses will replace trains between Eastleigh and Southampton Central, and between Southampton Central and Fareham. Services between Southampton Central and Salisbury, Bournemouth, Poole and Weymouth will be revised.

Sunday 13 April: Buses will replace trains between Southampton Central and Bournemouth, Eastleigh and Fareham, and between Brockenhurst and Lymington Pier

Monday 14 April to Friday 18 April (Good Friday): Buses will replace trains between Southampton Central and Fareham, calling at all stations.