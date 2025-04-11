Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Waterlooville man is excited to fulfil his dream in opening his own reptile shop next week.

Joshua Lattimer-Hedley, 28, is opening South Coast Reptiles in Wellington Way on Friday, April 18, as another vacant unit is filled as part of the town’s regeneration. The store will stock a range of animals as well as all of the equipment needed to get started.

South Coast Reptiles is opening in Wellington Way, Waterlooville on Friday, April 18. | Joe Williams

It is a passion that Joshua has had from a young age, sparked by watching The Land Before Time movie and further developed through owning his own bearded dragon. Growing up his parents would take him to Southcoast Exotics on London Road but once that closed in 2016, there was nowhere in the area that specialised in reptiles.

Joshua is now filling that gap with South Coast Reptiles and can’t wait to get started. He said: “I am extremely excited, it has been a dream for years so to finally nearly be at the end of it, it’s a mix of nerves and excitement.

“I started a YouTube channel a couple of years ago and done a few videos here and there. In doing that, I discovered I quite enjoyed helping people with their reptile problems so I really wanted to find a way to turn it into my day job, and here I am.”

Joshua is busy getting the store ready for opening. | Joshua Lattimer-Hedley

Joshua has owned a range of reptiles over the years, and when open, the shop will stock species such as blue-tongued skinks, leopard geckos, bearded dragons, and ball pythons. On top of that, he will stock all the equipment necessary to ensure the reptiles have a safe, comfortable and enjoyable environment to live in.

He will also be there to advise customers every step of the way, whether you are a newcomer or an experienced reptile keeper.

He said: “Anyone that comes in here, I will give them a full run down of what to expect from their animal and what they are going to need. I don't want people to buy a small cage and then having to buy a bigger one in a few years time.

“I will be completely honest with my customers as to what to expect from the animals and the best options available in terms of equipment.”

The regeneration of Waterlooville Town Centre by Havant Borough Council and developers Questmap also appealed to Joshua. He said: “They have done a really good job and made Wellington Way look modern and sleeker which makes it more appealing for businesses opening here.

“I knew I wanted to open a reptile shop and when this unit became available I grabbed it with both hands.”

South Coast Reptiles will be opening on Friday, April 18 at 10am.