Person injured as two vehicles crash in Portsmouth road closed off for hours
A person was injured after two vehicles collided in Portsmouth - leaving a road closed off for hours.
As reported, police and paramedics attended Oakwood Road, Hilsea, around 2.30pm. A police cordon was put up while the incident was dealt with.
The force has now provided more details on the incident, with a spokesperson saying: “We were called at 2.24pm today to reports of a collision on Oakwood Road. The collision involved two vehicles. One person suffered a minor injury.”
