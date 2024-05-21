Person injured as two vehicles crash in Portsmouth road closed off for hours

By Steve Deeks
Published 21st May 2024, 19:02 BST
A person was injured after two vehicles collided in Portsmouth - leaving a road closed off for hours.

Oakwood Road crash. Pic: Stuart VaizeyOakwood Road crash. Pic: Stuart Vaizey
As reported, police and paramedics attended Oakwood Road, Hilsea, around 2.30pm. A police cordon was put up while the incident was dealt with.

The force has now provided more details on the incident, with a spokesperson saying: “We were called at 2.24pm today to reports of a collision on Oakwood Road. The collision involved two vehicles. One person suffered a minor injury.”

