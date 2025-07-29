Plans have been submitted for a new motorway services on the M27 near Portsmouth that could boost the economy by £50m.

A CGI of the plans by junction 11 of the M27 | Welcome Break

Welcome Break Group has lodged an outline application to Fareham Borough Council that would see farmland next to junction 11 turned into a service station with amenities.

The company said the application would create around 250 jobs and was needed due to a shortage of nearby services for drivers. The site would be on the northern side of the motorway next to the eastbound carriageway but would be accessible for westbound traffic.

Plans include a petrol station, drive-through coffee shop, toilets, food and drink shops, a children's play area and a dog walking zone. There will be almost 550 parking spaces and EV charging points.

Welcome said of the lack of facilities for drivers in its application: "The absence of roadside service provision means the nationally prescribed safety and welfare provision for motorway/trunk road users is not being met."

The firm said on its website of the plans: “The motorway service area represents a £50m investment in the region and would result in significant job creation, both during construction and operational phases of the development. Once built, we expect more than 250 new full-time equivalent jobs to be created.”

Fareham Borough Council will now consider the outline application with more detailed plans to be submitted if the authority agrees to the submission.