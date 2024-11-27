Portsmouth V Millwall: Pompey fans warned to expect disruption with diversions for fans in place
Portsmouth return to competitive action for the first time in 18 days this evening (Wednesday, November 27) following this month’s international break and the postponed Blackburn Rovers match at the weekend.
Fans heading to Fratton Park for the match against Millwall are being warned to expect some travel disruption, including bus replacement for some rail services, as well as being warned some diversions will be in place for fans leaving the ground.
It also comes as the stadium’s new Fan Zone is also due to be unveiled for the first time.
In a statement the club said: “Portsmouth Football Club would like to advise supporters to plan their journey when heading to Fratton Park for Wednesday’s game against Millwall to ensure they arrive in plenty of time for the 7.45pm kick-off.
“The Fan Zone will be open behind the Fratton End from 5pm, with the new lighting switched on for the first time, and the Victory Suite is open from the same time.
“Please note that after the game, there are some diversions in place immediately around the stadium – as per the map – with Specks Lane not accessible for home fans.
“Supporters travelling by rail should note that buses may replace trains for late evening services between Havant and Haslemere. Please check with train operators before your travel.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.