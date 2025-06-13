Portsmouth traffic: Long delays on the M27 due to lane closure with bridge repairs underway
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Delays of 15 minutes are being experienced on the M27 eastbound near junction 12 to Portsmouth. The inside lane is currently closed with bridge repair work taking place as the M27 and M275 meet.
The closure means that traffic from the M27 is having to merge with traffic from the M275. This leading to queues back to Fareham.
AA Traffic News is reporting: “Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) and M275. Average speed ten mph.
“Queueing traffic on M27 Eastbound at J12 M275 (Portsmouth). In the construction area.”
For up to date information on the traffic visit AA Traffic News.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.