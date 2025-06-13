This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

There are long delays on a busy Portsmouth motorway with one lane closed due to construction work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delays of 15 minutes are being experienced on the M27 eastbound near junction 12 to Portsmouth. The inside lane is currently closed with bridge repair work taking place as the M27 and M275 meet.

The closure means that traffic from the M27 is having to merge with traffic from the M275. This leading to queues back to Fareham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AA Traffic News is reporting: “Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) and M275. Average speed ten mph.

“Queueing traffic on M27 Eastbound at J12 M275 (Portsmouth). In the construction area.”

For up to date information on the traffic visit AA Traffic News.