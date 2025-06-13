Portsmouth traffic: M275 incident leading to delays for drivers leaving the city
The incident happened around 4pm on Friday, June 13 and it is continuing to cause delays for drivers exiting the city via the motorway. Currently there are delays of eight minutes but that could increase as rush hour starts.
There has been no official confirmation of a crash however a passer-by reported that a collision has taken place.
AA Traffic News has reported: “Delays of eight minutes on M275 Northbound in Hampshire. Average speed ten mph.”
Up to date information on the delay can be found on AA traffic News.
