"Severe" delays on the M27 westbound through construction area between Fareham and Eastleigh

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 14th May 2025, 07:56 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Drivers are facing long delays on the M27 this morning as traffic queues through the construction area.

There are delays of 34 minutes on the M27 westbound on Wednesday, May 14 with traffic affected between Fareham and Eastleigh.

AA Traffic News have reported: “Severe delays of 34 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed ten mph.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Queueing traffic on M27 Westbound from J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End) to J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Congestion to J9 (Segensworth / Fareham). In the construction area.”

For up to date information visit AA Traffic News.

Click here to find out about The News’ email series and receive our headlines delivered to your inbox for free

Related topics:M27FarehamEastleighTrafficSouthampton Airport
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice