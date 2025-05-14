This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Drivers are facing long delays on the M27 this morning as traffic queues through the construction area.

There are delays of 34 minutes on the M27 westbound on Wednesday, May 14 with traffic affected between Fareham and Eastleigh.

AA Traffic News have reported: “Severe delays of 34 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed ten mph.

“Queueing traffic on M27 Westbound from J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End) to J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Congestion to J9 (Segensworth / Fareham). In the construction area.”

For up to date information visit AA Traffic News.