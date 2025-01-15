Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three cars have been involved in a crash on the M27, the police confirm.

Police were called to the incident, which took place on the eastbound carriageway between junction 10 and junction 11, at 7:03am.

A spokesperson for the Hamphsire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the crash involved three cars. As a result one person reported minor injuries.

At the time of the incident, the AA said: “Severe delays of 43 minutes on M27 Eastbound between J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble) and J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport). Average speed five mph.”