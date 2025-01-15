Three cars involved in M27 crash causing traffic chaos during rush hour, police confirm
Drivers faces hefty delays this morning (January 15) following a crash on the M27 which resulted in a lane closure.
Police were called to the incident, which took place on the eastbound carriageway between junction 10 and junction 11, at 7:03am.
A spokesperson for the Hamphsire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the crash involved three cars. As a result one person reported minor injuries.
At the time of the incident, the AA said: “Severe delays of 43 minutes on M27 Eastbound between J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble) and J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport). Average speed five mph.”
