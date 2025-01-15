Three cars involved in M27 crash causing traffic chaos during rush hour, police confirm

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Jan 2025, 11:52 BST
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 11:54 BST
Three cars have been involved in a crash on the M27, the police confirm.

Drivers faces hefty delays this morning (January 15) following a crash on the M27 which resulted in a lane closure.

Police were called to the incident, which took place on the eastbound carriageway between junction 10 and junction 11, at 7:03am.

A spokesperson for the Hamphsire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the crash involved three cars. As a result one person reported minor injuries.

At the time of the incident, the AA said: “Severe delays of 43 minutes on M27 Eastbound between J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble) and J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport). Average speed five mph.”

