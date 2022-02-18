Trains have been axed across Portsmouth and Hampshire due to Storm Eunice.

A red weather warning remains in places – as the strong winds continue to cause disruption.

Record breaking gusts of 122mph were recorded at the Needles on the Isle of Wight earlier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huge waves in Southsea

Flooding has taken place on the seafront in Southsea due to the waves caused by the storm.

It has now been announced that train services in Portsmouth and Hampshire will be suspended until at least 6pm.

In a joint statement, South Western Railway and Network Rail said: ‘Gusts of more than 90mph wind have caused multiple incidents across the SWR network today, with 30 fallen trees already blocking key routes.

SEE ALSO: Man out buying Tyson Fury energy drink Furocity almost hit by falling Crown Bingo sign in Portsmouth

‘As a result, SWR services have been suspended until at least 18.00 and we strongly urge customers not to travel at this time. We are working hard to restore services, but ask customers to make alternative travel plans if they can.

‘Customers should regularly check the ‘Plan my journey’ page on SWR’s website, which will be updated with the latest information every hour.

‘We would like to apologise to our customers for the impact this will have on their journeys, but – as always – our primary concern is the safety and welfare of customers and colleagues out on the network.’

Follow all the latest travel updates in our blog here.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron