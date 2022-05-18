Hampshire County Council approves plans for new bus station in Gosport

In Winchester today , Hampshire County Council gave its seal of approval to proposals for a new bus station in Mumby Road, next to the Falkland Gardens.

It comes after almost 25 years of talks for a new bus station - with Gosport Borough Council planning to completely redevelop the existing site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gosport Bus Station. Picture: Steve Reid (123032-746)

The new bus station, which also needs approval in Gosport before work can begin, will replace the taxi rank that currently sits on that land.

A 35m long bus shelter will also be built, with the taxis and parking spaces being shifted over to the old bus station across the road.

Vice-chairman of the regulatory board, Cllr Lance Quantrill, described the current bus station as ‘drab, run-down and dated.’

Conservative member for Bridgemary, Cllr Stephen Philpott, said: ‘The bottom line is that I believe while there are some drawbacks, the benefits of this scheme massively outweigh them.

‘This is a much better use of the space, overing improved facilities and will be safe for all road users.’

There will be room for six buses at the new bus station, with space for larger, electric buses and even electric charging points, should they be needed in the future.

There were four objections to the plans, with the majority voicing concerns over cycle and pedestrian routes.

Paul Martin from Cycle Gosport said: ‘The proposal encroaches on the northern landing point used by cyclists, and this presents a very real danger to life.

‘Motorists are inevitably going to come into conflict with cyclists, and one day a cyclist’s entire wardrobe will end up in a charity shop.’

Councillors vowed to take note of these concerns, and the county council will be monitoring cycling traffic around Gosport’s waterfront.

Conservative member for Farnborough West, Cllr Rod Cooper, said: ‘What’s there at the moment is in a pretty messed up state. As a regular visitor to Gosport, this is something that’s sorely needed.

‘That being said, there is a clear need to gather more cycling data to ensure incidents do not take place.’