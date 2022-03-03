The man, understood to be in his 40s, suffered ‘serious injuries’ to his right leg during the on the A27 Southampton Road, police said.

The incident happened on Monday morning.

Officers attended the collision, involving a Toyota Yaris and Audi S3, at about 8.40pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man in his 40s suffered serious injuries to his right leg in the crash, on the A27 Southampton Road. Picture: Google Street View.

At the time, the road between Titchfield and Segensworth was closed in both directions.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Enquiries as to the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing and officers are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident.

‘We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage.

‘Anyone with information can call 101, quoting the reference 44220082738.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron