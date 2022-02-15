Hovertravel shut down some journeys this morning due to technical faults on its Flyer craft, before reopening later.

A technical issue grounded the Solent Flyer in Ryde at 8.15am, with the Island Flyer also being out of service.

From early afternoon, ‘adverse weather’ conditions disrupted journeys for passengers, but services are set to resume this evening.

However, further cancellations are expected tomorrow afternoon.

A statement from Hovertravel on Twitter which said: ‘Services will resume at 17:15pm Ex Ryde and 17:30pm Ex Southsea.

‘Weather cancellations expected tomorrow (16/02/21) from 13.00pm.

Services between Southsea and Ryde have been cancelled for the second time today.

‘Please see our Disruption Contingency plan web page.’

‘Adverse weather’ conditions were the reason for the shut down in services.

Hovertravel reported the cancellations at 2.45pm.

A statement said: ‘Services are cancelled due to adverse weather.

‘Next Update 3.45pm weather cancellations expected tomorrow (16/02/21) from 1pm.

According to the Met Office, heavy rain and strong winds of over 40mph hit Portsmouth at the time of the closures.

The showers subsided by 4pm, but gusts of over 30mph were still present.

Passengers are encouraged to visit the help section of the Hovertravel website for more information about potential service disruptions.

