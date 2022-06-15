The unique international fishing competition is set to start tonight (June 15) with an opening ceremony that will include a parade through the streets of Portsmouth.

The special flag parade, which will start from Guildhall Square and travel through the city to Gunwharf Quays, will see many streets closed as a marching band leading 150 children, hundreds of competitors, event partners, and members of the local community to its final destination.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are a number of road closures in place tonight for the Sea Angling Classic parade.

But which Portsmouth roads will be closed for the event and when will they reopen?

Here’s everything you need to know:

Full list of road closures

For the Sea Angling Classic parade tonight, there will be a rolling road closure in place from Guildhall Square to Gunwharf Quays.

The parade will travel from its start location in Guildhall Square along King Henry I Street, Anglesea Road, Queen Street, Lion Terrace, Seymour Terrace, St Georges Way, St George's Square, Ordnance Row, cross The Hard, and to Gunwharf Quays via the underpass.

What time will the roads be closed?

This rolling road closure is expected to be in place between 6.30pm and 7pm, and it will be implemented and managed by Mandrake Events.

When is the Sea Angling Classic event?

The Sea Angling Classic event will start tonight in Portsmouth and it will conclude on Sunday (June 19).

As well as the angling and a fantastic top prize of a £120,000 boat, the weekend will be filled with community activities.

Event founder Ross Honey says: ‘An incredible team of people have worked together, spending countless hours in meetings and planning the event.

‘The opening ceremony on June 15 will be spectacular. I really love to see flags flying and we'll be starting off with a special flag parade from Guildhall Square to Gunwharf Quays, through the streets of the city that will be specially closed for the occasion.

SEE ALSO: How to watch the Isle of Wight Festival on TV

‘There'll be a marching band leading 150 children, followed by the hundreds of competitors, event partners, and members of the local community. It really will be a great occasion as the parade enters Gunwharf Quays, which has been fully decorated with flags and banners.’

On June 16, there will be a boat parade, with all of the competing boats being led by a World War Two gunship into Portsmouth Harbour.