Storm Eunice: Man dies after a van crashes into a tree in Hampshire

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal single-vehicle collision which happened in Alton while Storm Eunice raged.

Officers were called at 11.49am today to a collision involving a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter pick-up and a tree in Old Odiham Road.

They attended the incident with colleagues from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and South Central Ambulance Service.

Police incident

Two men, in their 20s, were in the vehicle.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver has been taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries.

The next of kin for both men have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers

Officers are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash-cam footage should call 101, quoting the reference 44220068638.

