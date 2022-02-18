Youths were seen launching themselves from railings and into Emsworth Harbour as the town was hit by a tidal surge from Storm Eunice.

The images were captured just moments after the HM Coastguard issued a nationwide warning for people to stay away from the coast at the storm ravaged the south of England.

It comes amid multiple reports of people at the waterline taking pictures of the waves, and even of families standing by the surf line with their children, the coastguard said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thrill-seekers pictured backflipping into Emsworth Harbour as Storm Eunice rages. Photo: Habibur Rahman

The Met Office had issued a red ‘danger to life’ weather warning, with winds of 122mph being recorded on the Isle of Wight – faster than gusts during the Great Storm of 1987.

Although windspeeds have now dropped and the red weather warning stood down in Portsmouth, an amber alert – meaning there is a potential danger to life – remains in place until 9pm.

Ben Hambling, HM Coastguard tactical commander said: ‘The reports we are receiving are absolutely terrifying. In these conditions all it takes is one wave.

A huge wave slams into the Hotwalls in Old Portsmouth, drenching a bystander on the harbour pathway. Photo: Alex Shute

‘A dramatic photograph or selfie is not worth risking your life for and those who are going to the coast to take pictures are also putting our teams at risk.

‘We are urging people in the strongest possible terms to stay away from the coast.’

SEE ALSO: Ferry stranded in the Solent by storm arrives safely in Portsmouth

The weather bomb has caused havoc across Portsmouth.

The males were backflipping into the sea as the coastguard issued a warning "in the strongest possible terms to stay away from the coast".

In Gosport, a roof of a block of flats in Howe Road has been blown off.

Trees across the area have collapsed, blocking roads, with one family in Waterlooville saying they have been left trapped in their homes due to the collapse of a 50ft fir tree.

One large tree has collapsed near Havant Park, crashing through the metal railings, crushing them.

While in Portsmouth, several buildings have been damaged by the wind, with gusts knocking door walls, fixtures and signs – almost hitting a man in Cosham.

Flooding has also been reported in the south of the city, along Clarence Esplanade.

Huge waves have been pictured crashing over the Hotwalls in Old Portsmouth.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron