For weeks the question everyone has been asking is: ‘Who will be performing the secret set at Victorious?’

Following the incredible succes of McFly performing at Victorious last year as part of their first launch of a secret set, the organisers decided to bring it back this year.

Everyone has been speculating who the set might be performed by with some people guessing Olly Murs or Scouting for Girls as they are both performing at CarFest, which is just down the road.

The organisers dropped a major hint on August 22 ahead of the festival. The hint, which was published on social media said: “There's something major going down on Portsea Island on Saturday, Castle Stage, 1:05pm.”

A lot of people then thought Busted would be the band taking to the stage as the lyrics in ‘Thunderbirds Are Go are - There's something major going down on Tracy Island (island)’ match the hint released.

The organisers have now confirmed, with less than an hour to go until the secret set performs that Busted is the secret act who will be on the Castle Stage between 1:05pm and 1:35pm.