Victorious has dropped a major hint at who could be taking to the stage for the secret set.

There has been a lot of speculation circulating social media as to who could be performing with people guessing it could be Olly Murs or Scouting for Girls. However, the organisers have dropped a major hint today (August 22) ahead of the festival, which commences tomorrow (August 23).

The hint, which was published on social media says: “There's something major going down on Portsea Island on Saturday, Castle Stage, 1:05pm.”

There is now speculation that the secret set will be performed by Busted as the lyrics in Thunderbirds Are Go are - ‘There's something major going down on Tracy Island (island)’.

The set will last 30 minutes on the Castle Stage on Saturday, August 24.

Other highlights on the Saturday (August 24) include Tom Walker, Courteeners, Common Stage headliner Jamie T, Sugababes and Castle Stage headliners Pixies. Frankie Boyle is also the headline act in the Big Top Comedy and Caberet tent that day.

The event will take place on August 23, 24 and 25 on Southsea Common and thousands of people are expected to be turning out for the major music festival.