Victorious is this weekend.

This year’s Victorious Festival is quickly approaching with the annual event due to take place on August 23, 24 and 25. The music festival, which will be taking place on Southsea Common, will welcome a range of famous faces getting ready to take to the stage.

Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro are among the star-studded bill set to rock Southsea - and people cannot wait. The star- studded lineup will also welcome the likes of Louis Tomlinson, Jess Glyne and Becky Hill as well as Frankie Boyle and Russell Howard who will be taking over the comedy tent.

Here is the full list of banned Items:

Beanbags

Air horns

Chinese lanterns

Chemical toilets

Soundsystems

Generators

BBQs

Glass bottles

Any beverages (an empty water vessel may be brought in to the venue to fill up at free drinking water points – no glass)

Food (with the exception of baby food-no glass containers)

Drones

Laser pens

Unofficial high vis jackets

Chairs or camping chairs

Inflatables

Potential weapons of any kind

New psychoactive substances

Nitrous oxide also known as laughing gas

Balloons and/or associated paraphernalia

Illegal substances

Fireworks

Compressed gas containers

Flares

Smoke bombs

Flag sticks

Banners

Signs or materials displaying political, religious, offensive or race-related messages

Slogans or images

Any item that an Authorised Person considers dangerous

Hazardous and/or illegal or that may be used as a weapon or a missile or that may compromise or otherwise interfere with the enjoyment, comfort or safety of (or pose a hazard to) any person or security at the Venue

Animals (other than guide dogs)

Any large filming/photo accessories such as large lenses and tripods or professional filming equiptment whatsoever (whether or not for personal use)

Any camera or other type of photographic or recording device (of any nature whatsoever and whether capturing audio, or still or moving pictures) other than for personal use

Any objects bearing trademarks or other kinds of promotional signs and messages (of whatever nature) which any Authorised Person believes are for promotional purposes (and any Prohibited Items may be removed, confiscated and/or destroyed even if the item itself is not illegal without compensation at the discretion of any Authorised Person)