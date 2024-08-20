Victorious Festival 2024: Banned items for Southsea event including glass bottles, beanbags and weapons
and live on Freeview channel 276
This year’s Victorious Festival is quickly approaching with the annual event due to take place on August 23, 24 and 25. The music festival, which will be taking place on Southsea Common, will welcome a range of famous faces getting ready to take to the stage.
Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro are among the star-studded bill set to rock Southsea - and people cannot wait. The star- studded lineup will also welcome the likes of Louis Tomlinson, Jess Glyne and Becky Hill as well as Frankie Boyle and Russell Howard who will be taking over the comedy tent.
Here is the full list of banned Items:
- Beanbags
- Air horns
- Chinese lanterns
- Chemical toilets
- Soundsystems
- Generators
- BBQs
- Glass bottles
- Any beverages (an empty water vessel may be brought in to the venue to fill up at free drinking water points – no glass)
- Food (with the exception of baby food-no glass containers)
- Drones
- Laser pens
- Unofficial high vis jackets
- Chairs or camping chairs
- Inflatables
- Potential weapons of any kind
- New psychoactive substances
- Nitrous oxide also known as laughing gas
- Balloons and/or associated paraphernalia
- Illegal substances
- Fireworks
- Compressed gas containers
- Flares
- Air horns
- Smoke bombs
- Flag sticks
- Banners
- Signs or materials displaying political, religious, offensive or race-related messages
- Slogans or images
- Any item that an Authorised Person considers dangerous
- Hazardous and/or illegal or that may be used as a weapon or a missile or that may compromise or otherwise interfere with the enjoyment, comfort or safety of (or pose a hazard to) any person or security at the Venue
- Animals (other than guide dogs)
- Any large filming/photo accessories such as large lenses and tripods or professional filming equiptment whatsoever (whether or not for personal use)
- Any camera or other type of photographic or recording device (of any nature whatsoever and whether capturing audio, or still or moving pictures) other than for personal use
- Any objects bearing trademarks or other kinds of promotional signs and messages (of whatever nature) which any Authorised Person believes are for promotional purposes (and any Prohibited Items may be removed, confiscated and/or destroyed even if the item itself is not illegal without compensation at the discretion of any Authorised Person)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.