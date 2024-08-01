Victorious Festival 2024 will take place on August 23, 24 and 25 on Southsea Common - and thousands of people are eagerly anticipating the annual event.

Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro are among the star-studded bill set to rock Southsea next month - and people cannot wait. The lineup will also welcome the likes of Louis Tomlinson, Jess Glyne and Becky Hill as well as Frankie Boyle and Russell Howard who will be taking over the comedy tent.

It has also been confirmed that the Seaside Stage will be returning this year after a brif break due to the Southsea Coastal Scheme which has been making crucial improvements to the seafront defences. The stage has been popular in previous years and this year, it will welcome performances from Dub FX, Woody Cook, Mr. C, Elephant Kind, The Beatles Dub Club and Professor Green.

Footage has shown that fencing and equipment has already started arriving at Southsea Common as the preparation gets underway. The set up of the site takes weeks to complete and over the next few weeks, people will be able to watch the progress as multiple stages appear.

Here are 4 pictures of the the Victorious team setting up on Southsea Common:

1 . Victorious Festival 2024 Footage reveals that preparation is getting underway on Southsea Common ahead of Victorious Festival taking place this month. | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales

2 . Victorious Festival 2024 Footage reveals that preparation is getting underway on Southsea Common ahead of Victorious Festival taking place this month. | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales

3 . Victorious Festival 2024 Preparation is getting underway ahead of Victorious Festival 2024. | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales