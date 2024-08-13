Victorious Festival will be taking over Southsea Common once more next week (August 23, 24 and 25) and the preparation has started. Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro are among the star-studded bill set to rock Southsea - and people cannot wait. The lineup will also welcome the likes of Louis Tomlinson, Jess Glyne and Becky Hill as well as Frankie Boyle and Russell Howard who will be taking over the comedy tent.

It has also been confirmed that the Seaside Stage will be returning this year after a brif break due to the Southsea Coastal Scheme which has been making crucial improvements to the seafront defences. The stage has been popular in previous years and this year, it will welcome performances from Dub FX, Woody Cook, Mr. C, Elephant Kind, The Beatles Dub Club and Professor Green. Preparation for the festival officially started at the beginning of the month and, after almost two weeks of work, two of the main stages, Common Stage and Castle Stage, have now taken shape. The festival spans across Southsea Common, Castle Field and also takes over a lot of the promenade area with stalls and food areas. Recent pictures show the amount of work needed to create the incredible festival space in Southsea and people can be seen working tirelessly to get all of the areas ready to welcome thousands of people next week.