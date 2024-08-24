Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After a glorious first day of Victorious Festival, revellers are faced with a morning of heavy rain as weather forecast proves true.

The Yellow weather warning for rain unfortunately proved accurate on Saturday, August 24 as Victorious Festival goers headed in to the start of day of day 2.

Despite the weather a number of spectators arrived early looking forward to another day of epic music. That includes Fred and Aline Dautreme from Paris, France who travel over regularly to visit Victorious Festival but this is the first time they have been back since Covid.

Watch the video embedded in this article to see the fans arriving.