WATCH: Victorious Festival 2024 - Wet start doesn't dampen spirits for hardy festival goers on day 2
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
After a glorious first day of Victorious Festival, revellers are faced with a morning of heavy rain as weather forecast proves true.
The Yellow weather warning for rain unfortunately proved accurate on Saturday, August 24 as Victorious Festival goers headed in to the start of day of day 2.
Despite the weather a number of spectators arrived early looking forward to another day of epic music. That includes Fred and Aline Dautreme from Paris, France who travel over regularly to visit Victorious Festival but this is the first time they have been back since Covid.
Watch the video embedded in this article to see the fans arriving.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.