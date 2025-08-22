Victorious has issued a statement after The Mary Wallopers set was cut following ‘Free Palestine’ chants’.

The Mary Wallopers set abruptly ended minutes into their performance after the band started chanting ‘Free Palestine’ whilst holding a Palestinian flag up.

The incident sparked outrage in the crowd with many echoing the band’s message before drinks were launched at the stage in retaliation.

The Mary Wallopers Victorious 2025 Picture: Paul Windsor | Paul Windsor

Victorious has explained why they pulled the plug on the performance, with a spokesperson saying: “We spoke to the artist before the performance regarding the festival’s long-standing policy of not allowing flags of any kind at the event, but that we respect their right to express their views during the show.

“Although a flag was displayed on stage contrary to our policy, and this was raised with the artist’s crew, the show was not ended at this point, and it was the artist’s decision to stop the song.

“The decision by the event management to cut the sound and end the performance was only taken after the band used a chant which is widely understood to have a discriminatory context.

“To be clear, we respect the right of artists to use their platform to express their views within the inclusive nature of the event and it was not the band’s call to ‘Free Palestine’ which resulted in this outcome.”