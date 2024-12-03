The seafront has been completely evacuated and cordoned off following the discovery of an unexploded bomb.

As a result, the police have evacuated the seafront and implemented multiple cordons in the area to ensure the safety of the public. The cordons include Blue Reef Aquarium, the D-Day Museum, Clarence Pier and parts of the common. No residential properties have been evacuated.

A road closure is in place in Avenue de Caen, Southsea, and their are confirmed closures at Clarence Pier and Blue Reef Aquarium while the incident is ongoing.

“We are urging members of the public to please avoid the area while this is carried out.

“We will issue an update once the cordons have been lifted.”

Blue Reef Aquarium wrote on Facebook: “Aquarium currently closed! An unexploded ordnance has been found in the Solent by the Coastal Defence Scheme.

“As a result the seafront has been evacuated and the aquarium will remain closed until it has been made safe. We are sorry for the inconvenience and remind all our visitors that your tickets are valid for the next 6 months.”