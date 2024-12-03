WATCH: Police implement multiple cordons and road closures following bomb discovery
The police received a report of a suspected ‘unexploded ordnance’ earlier this morning at 9:37am after the Southsea Coastal Defence team made the discovery while working along the seafront.
As a result, the police have evacuated the seafront and implemented multiple cordons in the area to ensure the safety of the public. The cordons include Blue Reef Aquarium, the D-Day Museum, Clarence Pier and parts of the common. No residential properties have been evacuated.
A road closure is in place in Avenue de Caen, Southsea, and their are confirmed closures at Clarence Pier and Blue Reef Aquarium while the incident is ongoing.
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are working with our partners in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team to dispose of the item safely.
“We are urging members of the public to please avoid the area while this is carried out.
“We will issue an update once the cordons have been lifted.”
Clarence Pier wrote on Facebook: “Due to an emergency evacuation, please do not come to Clarence pier today. The entire seafront has been evacuated due to reasons beyond our control. We will keep you updated as we know more.”
Blue Reef Aquarium wrote on Facebook: “Aquarium currently closed! An unexploded ordnance has been found in the Solent by the Coastal Defence Scheme.
“As a result the seafront has been evacuated and the aquarium will remain closed until it has been made safe. We are sorry for the inconvenience and remind all our visitors that your tickets are valid for the next 6 months.”