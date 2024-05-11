Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Guildhall has been transformed into a world of fantasy - and the first day has gone done a treat.

The first day of Portsmouth’s Comic Con has left ticket-holders speechless as the city’s landmark has been turned into a place where people can explore their favourite films and television shows. From Dr Who to Star Wars to Ghostbusters, the event has welcomed a range of immersive experiences that people can get stuck into.

The first day consisted of immaculate vibes as excited ticket-holders got the chance to become their favourite characters and show off their incredible costumes.

The venue was divided into multiple areas that gave people the opportunity to move from one world to another - from the retro gaming section to the comic city and the speakers corner, there was something for everyone.