The Met Office issued the amber warning yesterday and has now updated it.

It is in force from 5am to 9pm – a slight shortening of the timeframe.

Forecasters have also issued a ‘rare’ red weather warning for parts of the south west and Wales.

An amber weather warning has been issued for Portsmouth.

The Met Office says that it expects that ‘inland wind gusts widely in the 60-70 mph range but up to 80 mph in a few places’.

In the south west and Wales winds could reach speeds of up to 90mph.

There is a ‘danger to life’ during the storm, the Met Office has warned.

Portsmouth residents are also being warned that there is ‘good chance’ there could be power cuts which could be ‘possibly prolonged and possibly affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage’.

Large waves are also ‘likely’ and beach material is ‘likely to be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties’.

On its website, the updated warning reads: ‘Storm Eunice may cause significant disruption due to extremely strong winds on Friday.

‘There is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life.

‘Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

‘Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

‘There is a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur, perhaps affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

‘Large waves are likely and beach material is likely to be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties, and flooding of some coastal properties seems likely.

‘It is likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees.’

The Met Office continues: ‘Extremely strong winds are expected to develop over southwest England early on Friday, before spreading north and east during the day. Inland wind gusts widely in the 60-70 mph range but up to 80 mph in a few places.

‘Around coasts of west Wales and southwest England, gusts of 80 to 90 mph are possible.

‘Winds are expected to ease across western areas through the afternoon, and eastern areas during the evening.’

