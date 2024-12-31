Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Every year hundreds of people take on a New Year’s Day swim in Stokes Bay - but the popular event has been cancelled due to a yellow weather warning.

People flock to Stokes Bay to brave the icy waters to mark the start of a brand new year by taking part in the Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS) dip.

Following a yellow weather warning for strong winds of up to 75mph, the rescue service has decided to cancel the event. The Met Office has said that the warning will be in place from the early hours of the morning (January 1, 2025) where it will remain until approximately 3pm.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for a large portion of the country as strong winds are expected to arrive. | Met Office

The New Year’s Day dip usually takes place at 12noon and it raises vital funds for the rescue service.

A post on social media this afternoon has confirmed the cancellation of the event after the team made people aware that they were monitoring teh weather.

The Facebook post says: “With the Met Office weather warning still in place for tomorrow, we have taken the decision to cancel the New Year's Day Swim.

“The safety and welfare of everyone at the event is always our number one priority so we would ask that you also do not attend the beach tomorrow and follow the advice from the Met Office to avoid coastal areas as there are likely to be larger than average waves and possibly debris in the water.

GAFIRS annual New Year's Day swim took place on Monday, January 1, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (010124-4276)

“This will not only keep you safe, but also our crews who may be called to assist with anyone in difficulty.”

The Met Office said: “Strong southwesterly winds are expected overnight and during Wednesday.

“The strongest winds are expected across coastal regions in the west and south of the warning area, where gusts of 65-75 mph are possible.”

The Facebook post added: “The event is our biggest fundraiser of the year, with the opportunity to welcome hundreds of people to our fantastic beach and help keep us afloat for the following year.

“If you were being sponsored or planning on popping something in our buckets, please consider texting LIFEBOAT to 70580 to donate £5. Texts cost £5 plus your normal network rate.

“We'd like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who supported us this year, from our crews, to their families, local emergency services, HM Coastguard and everyone who has donated to keep our charity saving lives in the Solent.

“Happy New Year from everyone at GAFIRS and we look forward to welcoming you back to Stokes Bay when the weather improves.”