The Met Office revealed earlier this year its full list of storm names for the upcoming storm season which runs until the end of August 2022.

So far five storms have been named from the list – and another was named Malik by the Danish weather forecasters.

The latest of these storms is heading for the UK and is set to cause further disruption.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A boy paddles on Southsea Common, after Storm Barra. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 071221-17)

Here’s all you need to know:

What is the next storm called?

The Met Office has named its fifth storm of the 2021-22 storm season.

It will be called Storm Eunice – following a couple of days after Storm Dudley.

Met Office reveals names of storms for winter 2021 and 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman

An amber ‘danger to life’ weather warning has been issued for Portsmouth from 3am to 9pm on Friday.

It is expected to bring winds of over 60mph and could even reach 100mph in places.

What is the full list of Storm names for 2022?

More than 10,000 suggestions were submitted for this year’s list, the forecaster has said.

The first storm of the year was called Arwen, a name thought to be of Welsh origin and popularised by JRR Tolkien’s Lord Of The Rings books.

Barra became the second named storm of the 2021-22 storm season – and caused flooding in Portsmouth.

Kim, Logan, Ruby and Dudley are among the names put forward by the UK public and selected by the Met Office, along with Met Eireann and Dutch national weather forecasting service the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI).

A Met Office spokesman said Kim was nominated in recognition of a ‘whirlwind’ relative and a self-confessed weather watcher, while Logan, a name of Scottish origin, was nominated by several parents and grandparents, including a mention of a grandson who ‘runs through the house like a tornado’ and another who is ‘as quick as lightning’ when playing as a goalkeeper.

SEE ALSO: Dramatic video captures scale of flooding in Langstone due to Storm Barra

Ruby made the final cut after being nominated by a pet owner whose cat ‘comes in and acts like a storm’ and a parent whose daughter ‘leaves a trail of destruction’ when she enters the house.

Dudley fought off competition from seven other names beginning with D to top a poll on Twitter after being submitted by a couple who will share the last name of Dudley when they get married in 2022.

Here is the full list of storm names for the upcoming storm season:

- Arwen

- Barra

- Corrie

- Dudley

- Eunice

- Franklin

- Gladys

- Herman

- Imani

- Jack

- Kim

- Logan

- Meabh

- Nasim

- Olwen

- Pol

- Ruby

- Sean

- Tineke

- Vergil

- Willemien

The Met Office does not use names beginning with Q, U, X, Y or Z for its storms.

The naming of storms – which is now in its seventh year in the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands – aims to raise awareness of the potential impact of severe weather events and help people to stay safe and protect themselves and their property before the storm arrives.

Storms will be named when they are deemed to cause medium or high impacts from strong winds, rain or snow.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron