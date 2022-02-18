Storm Eunice: Hour-by-hour forecast for storm as 70mph set to batter Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville and red warning issued
STORM Eunice is set to bring high winds and potential disruption over the coming hours.
The Met Office has issued a red weather warning for Portsmouth and Hampshire, which comes into force at 10am and lasts until 3pm.
An amber weather warning is also in place.
Forecasters fear that there is a ‘danger to life’ and potential for power cuts, travel disruption and damage to properties.
The Met Office warns: ‘Storm Eunice may cause significant disruption due to extremely strong winds on Friday.’
But what can you expect throughout the rest of today?
Here is the latest hour-by-hour forecast for across our region in the coming hours:
Portsmouth
- 8am – cloudy – winds of 50 mph
- 9am – cloudy – winds of 51 mph
- 10am – cloudy – winds of 61mph
- 11am – cloudy – winds of 69 mph
- Noon – overcast – winds of 70 mph
- 1pm – Light shower – winds of 54 mph
- 2pm – sunny – winds of 53 mph
- 3pm – cloudy – winds of 49mph
Gosport
- 9am – sunny intervals – winds of 51 mph
- 10am – cloudy – winds of 61 mph
- 11am – cloudy – winds of 70 mph
- Noon – overcast – winds of 71 mph
- 1pm – light rain – winds of 57 mph
- 2pm – sunny – winds of 54 mph
- 3pm – cloudy – winds of 49 mph
Fareham
- 9am – cloudy – winds of 50 mph
- 10am – cloudy – winds of 61 mph
- 11am – cloudy – winds of 69 mph
- Noon – Light rain– winds of 60 mph
- 1pm – sunny intervals – winds of 54 mph
- 2pm – sunny – winds of 52 mph
- 3pm – cloudy – winds of 48 mph
Havant
- 9am – cloudy– winds of 42 mph
- 10am – cloudy– winds of 54 mph
- 11am – cloudy – winds of 65 mph
- Noon – light rain – winds of 62 mph
- 1pm – light rain– winds of 54 mph
- 2pm – sunny – winds of 52 mph
- 3pm – Sunny intervals – winds of 47 mph
Waterlooville
- 9am – cloudy – winds of 41 mph
- 10am – cloudy– winds of 56 mph
- 11am – overcast – winds of 67 mph
- Noon – overcast – winds of 62 mph
- 1pm – Sunny intervals – winds of 54 mph
- 2pm – sunny – winds of 53 mph
- 3pm – Sunny intervals – winds of 47 mph