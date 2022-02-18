The Met Office has issued a red weather warning for Portsmouth and Hampshire, which comes into force at 10am and lasts until 3pm.

An amber weather warning is also in place.

Forecasters fear that there is a ‘danger to life’ and potential for power cuts, travel disruption and damage to properties.

SOUTHSEA, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Birds take off from Southsea pier on Southsea beach on February 16, 2022. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

The Met Office warns: ‘Storm Eunice may cause significant disruption due to extremely strong winds on Friday.’

But what can you expect throughout the rest of today?

Here is the latest hour-by-hour forecast for across our region in the coming hours:

Portsmouth

- 8am – cloudy – winds of 50 mph

- 9am – cloudy – winds of 51 mph

- 10am – cloudy – winds of 61mph

- 11am – cloudy – winds of 69 mph

- Noon – overcast – winds of 70 mph

- 1pm – Light shower – winds of 54 mph

- 2pm – sunny – winds of 53 mph

- 3pm – cloudy – winds of 49mph

Gosport

- 9am – sunny intervals – winds of 51 mph

- 10am – cloudy – winds of 61 mph

- 11am – cloudy – winds of 70 mph

- Noon – overcast – winds of 71 mph

- 1pm – light rain – winds of 57 mph

- 2pm – sunny – winds of 54 mph

- 3pm – cloudy – winds of 49 mph

Fareham

- 9am – cloudy – winds of 50 mph

- 10am – cloudy – winds of 61 mph

- 11am – cloudy – winds of 69 mph

- Noon – Light rain– winds of 60 mph

- 1pm – sunny intervals – winds of 54 mph

- 2pm – sunny – winds of 52 mph

- 3pm – cloudy – winds of 48 mph

Havant

- 9am – cloudy– winds of 42 mph

- 10am – cloudy– winds of 54 mph

- 11am – cloudy – winds of 65 mph

- Noon – light rain – winds of 62 mph

- 1pm – light rain– winds of 54 mph

- 2pm – sunny – winds of 52 mph

- 3pm – Sunny intervals – winds of 47 mph

Waterlooville

- 9am – cloudy – winds of 41 mph

- 10am – cloudy– winds of 56 mph

- 11am – overcast – winds of 67 mph

- Noon – overcast – winds of 62 mph

- 1pm – Sunny intervals – winds of 54 mph

- 2pm – sunny – winds of 53 mph

- 3pm – Sunny intervals – winds of 47 mph

