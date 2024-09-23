Portsmouth weather: Hour by hour forecast with more rain set to hit city as warning remains in place

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 13:59 BST
More rain is expected the hit the city later today as a weather warning remains in place for the city and wider parts of Hampshire.

It follows some localised flooding this morning (Monday, September 23) as a result of heavy downpours with parts of Portsmouth and Gosport especially affected.

Moneyfields Avenue, Portsmouth this morning. Picture Angel JonesMoneyfields Avenue, Portsmouth this morning. Picture Angel Jones
Moneyfields Avenue, Portsmouth this morning. Picture Angel Jones | Angel Jones

Here is the weather forecast for the rest of the day and overnight - including when it is expected to rain again:

2pm - cloudy

3pm - cloudy

4pm - cloudy

5pm - cloudy

6pm - showers

7pm - rain

8pm - heavy rain

9pm - heavy rain

10pm - heavy rain

11pm - heavy rain

Midnight - light rain until around 3am

