More rain is expected the hit the city later today as a weather warning remains in place for the city and wider parts of Hampshire.

It follows some localised flooding this morning (Monday, September 23) as a result of heavy downpours with parts of Portsmouth and Gosport especially affected.

Moneyfields Avenue, Portsmouth this morning. Picture Angel Jones | Angel Jones

Here is the weather forecast for the rest of the day and overnight - including when it is expected to rain again:

2pm - cloudy

3pm - cloudy

4pm - cloudy

5pm - cloudy

6pm - showers

7pm - rain

8pm - heavy rain

9pm - heavy rain

10pm - heavy rain

11pm - heavy rain

Midnight - light rain until around 3am