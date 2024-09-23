Portsmouth weather: Hour by hour forecast with more rain set to hit city as warning remains in place
More rain is expected the hit the city later today as a weather warning remains in place for the city and wider parts of Hampshire.
It follows some localised flooding this morning (Monday, September 23) as a result of heavy downpours with parts of Portsmouth and Gosport especially affected.
Here is the weather forecast for the rest of the day and overnight - including when it is expected to rain again:
2pm - cloudy
3pm - cloudy
4pm - cloudy
5pm - cloudy
6pm - showers
7pm - rain
8pm - heavy rain
9pm - heavy rain
10pm - heavy rain
11pm - heavy rain
Midnight - light rain until around 3am
