People brave dreadful weather as huge waves batter Southsea following weather warning

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Jan 2025, 12:32 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2025, 12:35 GMT

Pictures have captured people braving the weather down the beach this morning as huge waves batter the shore.

The weather is not stopping people from carrying on with their New Year’s Day walks down the beach as people have been spotted getting soaked.

The Met Office issued the weather warning, which will be in place until this afternoon (January 1) as a result of extremely strong winds of up to 75mph.

The Met Office said: “Strong southwesterly winds are expected overnight and during Wednesday.

“The strongest winds are expected across coastal regions in the west and south of the warning area, where gusts of 65-75 mph are possible.

“Inland, highest gusts will typically be between 45 and 55 mph, but possibly 60 mph in places, particularly in association with the passage of squally cold front which will bring a band of heavy rain southwards.”

For more information about the weather warnings, click here.

Here are 8 pictures of the choppy weather:

Waves batter the defences as a yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

1. Portsmouth: Yellow Weather Warnings

Waves batter the defences as a yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Waves batter the defences as a yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

2. Portsmouth: Yellow Weather Warnings

Waves batter the defences as a yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Waves batter the defences as a yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

3. Portsmouth: Yellow Weather Warnings

Waves batter the defences as a yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Waves batter the defences as a yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

4. Portsmouth: Yellow Weather Warnings

Waves batter the defences as a yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:HampshirePortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice