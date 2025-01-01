The Met Office issued the weather warning, which will be in place until this afternoon (January 1) as a result of extremely strong winds of up to 75mph.

“The strongest winds are expected across coastal regions in the west and south of the warning area, where gusts of 65-75 mph are possible.

“Inland, highest gusts will typically be between 45 and 55 mph, but possibly 60 mph in places, particularly in association with the passage of squally cold front which will bring a band of heavy rain southwards.”

Here are 8 pictures of the choppy weather:

1 . Portsmouth: Yellow Weather Warnings Waves batter the defences as a yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

