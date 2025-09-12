Portsmouth fans to brave rain for Southampton match amid weather warning

Pompey fans will have to brave the rain as they travel to enemy territory in Southampton on Sunday - with a weather warning also in place on the day.

Strong winds and heavy rain are forecast. Picture: Habibur Rahman.placeholder image
Sunday looks set to be a rainy day but the game should avoid strong winds with the Met Office issuing its yellow weather warning for wind on Sunday from 8pm until Monday at 6pm.

Pompey’s match against bitter rivals Saints kicks off at St Mary’s stadium at 12pm with heavy rain predicted leading up to the start of the game before continuing to varying degrees throughout the day - with a temperature of up to 18C into the afternoon. The weather in Portsmouth is expected to be the same.

The weather warning for wind comes into place from 8pm, with the Met Office saying: “Strong and gusty winds are likely to cause some disruption.”

Meanwhile Saturday’s weather in Portsmouth is expected to see “heavy showers changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon” with a high of 18C.

