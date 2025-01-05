Portsmouth weather: Hour by hour forecast as yellow weather warning issued for the South East

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Jan 2025, 10:09 GMT
The region is set to be battered by rain with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for the South East.

The warning for rain will be in affect for all of Sunday, January 5 and last until 9am on Monday, January 6. Heavy rain is set to impact much of the region including Portsmouth although the biggest impact will be felt in the South West.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Further spells of rain, heavy at times, through the course of Sunday and overnight into Monday morning, will bring the potential for some difficult travelling conditions and perhaps some localised surface water flooding.

“Through this period, a further 15-20 mm of rain could fall quite widely, with perhaps 30 mm in a few locations, this most likely in southwest England. Parts of southeast England are less likely to see heavy rain after early afternoon on Sunday. Rain, perhaps with a little wet snow on its back edge, will clear to the east through Monday morning.”

Hour by hour forecast for Portsmouth:

10am: Light rain - 95 per cent chance of rain - 12 degrees

11am: Light rain - 70 per cent chance of rain - 12 degrees

12pm: Light rain - 70 per cent chance of rain - 12 degrees

1pm: Light rain - 80 per cent chance of rain - 12 degrees

2pm: Light rain - 60 per cent chance of rain - 12 degrees

3pm: Overcast - 20 per cent chance of rain - 13 degrees

4pm: Overcast - 20 per cent chance of rain - 12 degrees

5pm: Overcast - 30 per cent chance of rain - 12 degrees

6pm: Light rain - 60 per cent chance of rain - 12 degrees

7pm: Overcast - 50 per cent chance of rain - 12 degrees

8pm: Overcast - 40 per cent chance of rain - 12 degrees

9pm: Overcast - 50 per cent chance of rain - 12 degrees

10pm: Overcast - 50 per cent chance of rain - 12 degrees

11pm: Light showers - 50 per cent chance of rain - 12 degrees

Find out more about the weather warning on the Met Office website.

