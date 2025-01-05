Portsmouth weather: Hour by hour forecast as yellow weather warning issued for the South East
The warning for rain will be in affect for all of Sunday, January 5 and last until 9am on Monday, January 6. Heavy rain is set to impact much of the region including Portsmouth although the biggest impact will be felt in the South West.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “Further spells of rain, heavy at times, through the course of Sunday and overnight into Monday morning, will bring the potential for some difficult travelling conditions and perhaps some localised surface water flooding.
“Through this period, a further 15-20 mm of rain could fall quite widely, with perhaps 30 mm in a few locations, this most likely in southwest England. Parts of southeast England are less likely to see heavy rain after early afternoon on Sunday. Rain, perhaps with a little wet snow on its back edge, will clear to the east through Monday morning.”
Hour by hour forecast for Portsmouth:
10am: Light rain - 95 per cent chance of rain - 12 degrees
11am: Light rain - 70 per cent chance of rain - 12 degrees
12pm: Light rain - 70 per cent chance of rain - 12 degrees
1pm: Light rain - 80 per cent chance of rain - 12 degrees
2pm: Light rain - 60 per cent chance of rain - 12 degrees
3pm: Overcast - 20 per cent chance of rain - 13 degrees
4pm: Overcast - 20 per cent chance of rain - 12 degrees
5pm: Overcast - 30 per cent chance of rain - 12 degrees
6pm: Light rain - 60 per cent chance of rain - 12 degrees
7pm: Overcast - 50 per cent chance of rain - 12 degrees
8pm: Overcast - 40 per cent chance of rain - 12 degrees
9pm: Overcast - 50 per cent chance of rain - 12 degrees
10pm: Overcast - 50 per cent chance of rain - 12 degrees
11pm: Light showers - 50 per cent chance of rain - 12 degrees
