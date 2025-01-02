Cold weather warning upgraded to amber for the South East by the UK Health Security Agency
The alert, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in conjunction with the MET Office, came into effect from 12pm today (Thursday, January 2) and is expected to last until 12pm on Wednesday, January 8.
The MET Office forecast shows that temperatures are expected to reach lows of minus one in Portsmouth tomorrow, before ranging between two and five degrees for the remainder of the alert period. However, from Sunday conditions are set to be milder with temperatures reaching highs of 12 degrees and then seven degrees for the the start of next week.
The warning comes as much of the country gets set for a yellow weather warning for snow and ice, although there is still uncertainty as to how much that will impact Hampshire.
The alert from UKHSA is released to provide early warning to the health and social care sectors of adverse weather conditions. Further information on the alerts can be found here.
