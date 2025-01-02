Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cold weather alert, which is set to last for just under a week, has been upgraded from yellow to amber as temperatures fall across the region.

The alert, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in conjunction with the MET Office, came into effect from 12pm today (Thursday, January 2) and is expected to last until 12pm on Wednesday, January 8.

The MET Office forecast shows that temperatures are expected to reach lows of minus one in Portsmouth tomorrow, before ranging between two and five degrees for the remainder of the alert period. However, from Sunday conditions are set to be milder with temperatures reaching highs of 12 degrees and then seven degrees for the the start of next week.

The alert from UKHSA is released to provide early warning to the health and social care sectors of adverse weather conditions. Further information on the alerts can be found here.