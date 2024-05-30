Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunshine and higher temperatures are in store this weekend as the half term comes to a close - but the UK could be in for an extraordinarily wet summer.

Following an unsettled week, Portsmouth is set for a sunny weekend - with temperatures jumping to 21°. According to the Met Office, Saturday, June 1 will have sunny intervals and a maximum temperature of 20°, while Sunday, June 2 will peak at 21° and be “sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime.”

Deputy chief Meteorologist Helen Caughey said: “From Friday, we see a change in weather type, with conditions turning drier and more settled from the west. Although some showers are possible at times - most likely in the southeast initially and later in the weekend in the northwest - many should see a decent amount of sunshine. With the exception of the southeast at first, where it will be rather cool to start the weekend, temperatures are generally unremarkable for the time of year, close to or a little above average. However, it will feel a little warmer with light winds and prolonged sunny spells, generally away from windward coasts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been widely reported that the UK could see “50 days of rain” in what could be the wettest summer in a century, but this has not been officially confirmed by the Met Office - and forecasts are changeable and imprecise over such a broad timescale. The reports say that the Met office has warned the government of prolonged rainfall from June to August, which would affect national events such as the Trooping of the Colour, Royal Ascot, Wimbledon, the Formula 1 British Grand Prix and Glastonbury festival.

A return to more unsettled conditions is likely later next week, although timings remain uncertain at this range. On Wednesday, June 5 - when Portsmouth will take centre stage in the country’s commeration of D-Day - Portsmouth is expected to see “sunny” weather. The Met Office long range forecast from Juen 13 to June 27 states: “There is no strong signal for either dry or wet conditions being the more prominent feature of the weather. On balance, it is probable that a continuation of variable, slow moving weather patterns are likely through much of June, similar to that which has been experienced through May. However, with potentially slow moving weather systems there is still a chance that longer-lived drier, or even wetter, spells are entirely possible too. Temperatures are most likely to be around or above normal.