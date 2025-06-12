Portsmouth could be hit with heavy rain and thunderstorms on Friday as Met Office puts yellow weather warning in place.

The inclement weather is set to arrive around 6pm on June 13 and last until midnight. The warning is in place for large parts of the UK and follows on from a similar warning with thunderstorms hitting Portsmouth last weekend.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms is forecast to hit Portsmouth on Friday evening. | Met Office

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Areas of heavy rain and some thunderstorms are likely to move northwards into southwest England and Wales on Friday evening.

“Rainfall amounts and thunderstorm activity will vary across the area however there is the potential for 20 mm of rain to fall in an hour and 30-40 mm to fall in 3 hours or less in a few places. As well as this there is a small chance of frequent lightning and hail within the rain area as additional hazards.”

The Met Office is advising the weather conditions could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. To avoid potential delays check road conditions in advance or bus and train timetables if using public transport.

The following advise has also been issued if you are caught outside in a thunderstorm. The Met Office state: “If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter(such as a car). Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning. If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground.”

For the latest forecast visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/