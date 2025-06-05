Portsmouth to be hit with 'widespread showers and rain' during UK Pride events this weekend
Portsmouth Pride is returning this weekend (Saturday, June 7) - with the city hosting the UK event for the first time.
Multiple events have taken place throughout the year to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community leading up to this incredible weekend event.
The weather forecast says: “Widespread rain and showers on Saturday, turning heavy and potentially thundery.
“Mostly fine and dry Sunday, with isolated showers and strong winds on the coast. Monday, dry but clouding over.”
The weather outlines that there is a 90 per cent chance of rain at 10am and an 80 per cent chance of rain at 1pm on Saturday.
Portsmouth Pride will kick off with a wonderful parade along the Esplanade featuring brilliant music and colourful rainbow flags. The parade, which will be led by a procession of floats, will leave the Seafront at Canoe Lake at 11.30am and heads along towards Southsea Common.
The day will then consist of multiple events across the city with Southsea Common being transformed to host entertainment from midday with stages and stalls.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.