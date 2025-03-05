'Prolonged sunshine' forecast in Portsmouth over coming days

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 14:44 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Spells of “prolonged sunshine” have been forecast over the next few days, according to the Met Office.

Busy beach on a sunny day in Southsea. Picture: Sam Stephenson.Busy beach on a sunny day in Southsea. Picture: Sam Stephenson.
Busy beach on a sunny day in Southsea. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Thursday will see plenty of sun with a high of 15C in Portsmouth as the good weather continues.

Then heading into the weekend, there will also be “sunny intervals” with a high of 14C on Saturday. Sunday is expected to be similar but with more clouds around. Friday is the worst of the days coming up, with it forecast to be cloudy with a chance of rain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Met Office said of Thursday: “A fine day on Thursday with prolonged sunshine through the morning and afternoon. Sunshine then turning hazier from the west as high cloud moves in. Breezy. Mild. Maximum temperature 15C.”

Referring to the outlook for Friday to Sunday, the Met Office said: “Dry over the weekend with variable cloud and sunny spells. Winds generally staying light. Mild or very mild over the weekend.”

Related topics:Portsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice