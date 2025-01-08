Snow begins to fall across Hampshire amid cold weather warning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Snow has started to fall across parts of Hampshire.

Cold weather continues across Hampshire with some snow and freezing conditions

A yellow weather warning for snow was issued by the Met Office today. An amber warning for cold weather has also been extended into the weekend.

The forecast shows that temperatures are expected to reach lows of two degrees in Portsmouth today and up to minus four degrees further inland across the county where snow is more likely to fall.

Snow and sleet have now started to fall across Hampshire and are set to continue through until 8pm this evening. It is more likely to lay inland across the county, with sleet more likely in coastal areas. Snow has currently been reported in Liss, the New Forest and Southampton.

The Met Office said: “Outbreaks of sleet and snow are likely to push in from the southwest during Wednesday, affecting some places especially during the afternoon and evening.

“Many places will probably see relatively little or no snow settling, (especially on tarmac), but there could be 1-2 cm locally. Upland areas could see more, perhaps 5-10 cm on Dartmoor and Exmoor.

“As precipitation clears eastwards and skies clear during Wednesday night, ice is likely to form on untreated surfaces.”