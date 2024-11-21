Snow in Portsmouth: Flurries fall over city as temperatures plunge below freezing - hour by hour forecast

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 21st Nov 2024, 10:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Flurries of snow are falling over Portsmouth with flakes filling the sky.

The shower started at roughly 9.50am this morning and has been seen across Southsea, Hilsea and other parts of the city. Smatterings have also been spotted across the county in Waterlooville, Swanmore and elsewhere - with cars and roofs being covered.

Children were delighted to see the snowy flurries on their way to school in some parts of the county. A yellow weather warning in Hampshire was put in place by the Met Office, as temperatures continue to plummet below freezing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Snow has starting falling in the Portsmouth area and across Hampshire. Pictured is snowfall in Denmead near Waterlooville.Snow has starting falling in the Portsmouth area and across Hampshire. Pictured is snowfall in Denmead near Waterlooville.
Snow has starting falling in the Portsmouth area and across Hampshire. Pictured is snowfall in Denmead near Waterlooville. | The News

The alert is in place until 3pm this afternoon in certain areas of the county, with some travel delays expected due to icy conditions. The Met Office said: “A spell of rain and snow is expected to develop across south and southwest England early on Thursday.

“Accumulating snow is most likely over higher ground above 200 metres where 2-5 cm is probable. There is a chance that similar accumulations occur at lower levels in places. There is also likely to be a risk of ice developing as skies clear into Thursday night.”

Hour by hour Portsmouth weather forecast - November 21

10am - Heavy Snow - 2C

11am - Heavy Snow - 2C

12pm - Light Snow - 3C

1pm - Sunny Intervals - 3C

2pm - Sunny Intervals - 3C

3pm - Sunny Intervals - 3C

4pm - Clear - 2C

5pm - Clear - 1C

6pm - Clear - 0C

7pm - Clear - 0C

8pm - Clear - 0C

9pm - Clear - 0C

10pm - Clear - 0C

11pm - Clear - 0C

Related topics:Met OfficeHampshireSouthsea

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice