Flurries of snow are falling over Portsmouth with flakes filling the sky.

The shower started at roughly 9.50am this morning and has been seen across Southsea, Hilsea and other parts of the city. Smatterings have also been spotted across the county in Waterlooville, Swanmore and elsewhere - with cars and roofs being covered.

Children were delighted to see the snowy flurries on their way to school in some parts of the county. A yellow weather warning in Hampshire was put in place by the Met Office, as temperatures continue to plummet below freezing.

Snow has starting falling in the Portsmouth area and across Hampshire. Pictured is snowfall in Denmead near Waterlooville. | The News

The alert is in place until 3pm this afternoon in certain areas of the county, with some travel delays expected due to icy conditions. The Met Office said: “A spell of rain and snow is expected to develop across south and southwest England early on Thursday.

“Accumulating snow is most likely over higher ground above 200 metres where 2-5 cm is probable. There is a chance that similar accumulations occur at lower levels in places. There is also likely to be a risk of ice developing as skies clear into Thursday night.”

Hour by hour Portsmouth weather forecast - November 21

10am - Heavy Snow - 2C

11am - Heavy Snow - 2C

12pm - Light Snow - 3C

1pm - Sunny Intervals - 3C

2pm - Sunny Intervals - 3C

3pm - Sunny Intervals - 3C

4pm - Clear - 2C

5pm - Clear - 1C

6pm - Clear - 0C

7pm - Clear - 0C

8pm - Clear - 0C

9pm - Clear - 0C

10pm - Clear - 0C

11pm - Clear - 0C