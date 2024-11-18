'Snow possible' in South East as temperatures dip, according to Met Office
The Met Office has said that snow is possible for the South East and London this week as temperatures start to drop.
People in Scotland are already getting ready for heavy snowfall over the next few days but this week’s forecast has suggested that it will not be the only place facing the freezing cold.
The Met Office’s headline for the week in the South East said: “Brighter but colder through Monday. Becoming windy. Snow possible Tuesday.”
The Met Office said: “Becoming markedly colder as these conditions edge eastwards, with frost in places and perhaps a parting shot of strong winds and wintry flurries on hills. Minimum temperature 1 °C. (tonight).
“Windy with wintry flurries at first, but gradually brightening from the north during the morning. Sunshine developing widely into the afternoon, but feeling much colder than of late generally.(Tuesday)
“Bright with brisk winds and some wintry showers in this period, perhaps interrupted by a more extensive and prolonged wintry spell. (Wednesday to Friday).”
