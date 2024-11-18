Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As we quickly approach winter and the weather gets colder, there is officially talk of snow.

People in Scotland are already getting ready for heavy snowfall over the next few days but this week’s forecast has suggested that it will not be the only place facing the freezing cold.

The Met Office’s headline for the week in the South East said: “Brighter but colder through Monday. Becoming windy. Snow possible Tuesday.”

The Met Office said: “Becoming markedly colder as these conditions edge eastwards, with frost in places and perhaps a parting shot of strong winds and wintry flurries on hills. Minimum temperature 1 °C. (tonight).

“Windy with wintry flurries at first, but gradually brightening from the north during the morning. Sunshine developing widely into the afternoon, but feeling much colder than of late generally.(Tuesday)

“Bright with brisk winds and some wintry showers in this period, perhaps interrupted by a more extensive and prolonged wintry spell. (Wednesday to Friday).”