The yellow weather warnings for wind have been extended in the Portsmouth area.

A yellow weather warning was put in place for the city but it was originally due to end at 6am this morning (December 8). However, the Met Office have extended the weather warning for wind until 6pm today.

The storm hit the country in the early hours of Saturday morning (December 7) between 3am and 5am.

The Met Office said: “Wet and very windy start for Sunday with rain becoming showery for most. Monday and Tuesday cloudy and becoming fine, with winds remaining brisk. Feeling colder.”

As a result of the dreadful weather, multiple events across the city have been cancelled including the Southsea Parkrun, the Staunton Country Park Parkrun and the Small Business Taster Christmas Market.

Numerous road closures have also been in place due to fallen trees and debris and there has been a lot of disruption to public transport.

Hour by hour forecast for Portsmouth

Sunday, December 8:

8am - Overcast - 8C - 20 per cent chance of rain

9am - Overcast - 7C - 20 per cent chance of rain

10am - Overcast - 8C - 20 per cent chance of rain

11am - Overcast - 8C - 30 per cent chance of rain

12pm - Overcast- 8C - 50 per cent chance of rain

1pm - Light Rain - 8C - 60 per cent chance of rain

2pm - Light Rain - 8C - 70 per cent chance of rain

3pm - Light Rain- 8C - 60 per cent chance of rain

4pm - Light Rain - 8C - 80 per cent chance of rain

5pm - Light Rain - 8C - 70 per cent chance of rain

6pm - Light Rain - 8C - 70 per cent chance of rain

7pm - Light Rain - 8C - 70 per cent chance of rain

8pm - Light Rain - 8C - 60 per cent chance of rain

9pm - Overcast- 9C - 40 per cent chance of rain

10pm - Overcast - 9C - 20 per cent chance of rain

11pm - Overcast - 9C - 20 per cent chance of rain