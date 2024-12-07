Storm Darragh: Hour by hour forecast as horrendous weather due to continue
A yellow weather warning was put in place for the city but it was originally due to end at 6am this morning (December 8). However, the Met Office have extended the weather warning for wind until 6pm today.
The storm hit the country in the early hours of Saturday morning (December 7) between 3am and 5am.
The Met Office said: “Wet and very windy start for Sunday with rain becoming showery for most. Monday and Tuesday cloudy and becoming fine, with winds remaining brisk. Feeling colder.”
As a result of the dreadful weather, multiple events across the city have been cancelled including the Southsea Parkrun, the Staunton Country Park Parkrun and the Small Business Taster Christmas Market.
Numerous road closures have also been in place due to fallen trees and debris and there has been a lot of disruption to public transport.
Hour by hour forecast for Portsmouth
Sunday, December 8:
8am - Overcast - 8C - 20 per cent chance of rain
9am - Overcast - 7C - 20 per cent chance of rain
10am - Overcast - 8C - 20 per cent chance of rain
11am - Overcast - 8C - 30 per cent chance of rain
12pm - Overcast- 8C - 50 per cent chance of rain
1pm - Light Rain - 8C - 60 per cent chance of rain
2pm - Light Rain - 8C - 70 per cent chance of rain
3pm - Light Rain- 8C - 60 per cent chance of rain
4pm - Light Rain - 8C - 80 per cent chance of rain
5pm - Light Rain - 8C - 70 per cent chance of rain
6pm - Light Rain - 8C - 70 per cent chance of rain
7pm - Light Rain - 8C - 70 per cent chance of rain
8pm - Light Rain - 8C - 60 per cent chance of rain
9pm - Overcast- 9C - 40 per cent chance of rain
10pm - Overcast - 9C - 20 per cent chance of rain
11pm - Overcast - 9C - 20 per cent chance of rain