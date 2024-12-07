Storm Darragh: Huge tree snaps at trunk in Kingston Cemetery damaging headstones
Strong winds have forced a tree to snap at its trunk in a cemetery.
A considerably large tree in Kingston Cemetery, Fratton, has snapped at its base due to strong winds.
The tree has fallen onto a number of headstones as a result of the strong winds with many of them being damaged.
Storm Darragh has caused a range of disruptions across Hampshire with multiple road closures in place.
The Met Office said: “Wet and very windy, although some early and late drier spells are likely. The rain will be occasionally heavy. Gales likely, although perhaps less windy in far eastern areas.”