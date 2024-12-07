Storm Darragh: Huge tree snaps at trunk in Kingston Cemetery damaging headstones

By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Dec 2024, 14:56 BST
Updated 7th Dec 2024, 14:56 BST
Strong winds have forced a tree to snap at its trunk in a cemetery.

A considerably large tree in Kingston Cemetery, Fratton, has snapped at its base due to strong winds.

The tree has fallen onto a number of headstones as a result of the strong winds with many of them being damaged.

Storm Darragh has caused a range of disruptions across Hampshire with multiple road closures in place.

The Met Office said: “Wet and very windy, although some early and late drier spells are likely. The rain will be occasionally heavy. Gales likely, although perhaps less windy in far eastern areas.”

The council has been approached for a comment about the fallen tree.

For more updates about Storm Darragh, click here.

