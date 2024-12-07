Strong winds have forced a tree to snap at its trunk in a cemetery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tree has fallen onto a number of headstones as a result of the strong winds with many of them being damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A huge tree has fallen in Kingston Cemetery, Fratton, causing damage to headstones. | The News

Storm Darragh has caused a range of disruptions across Hampshire with multiple road closures in place.

The Met Office said: “Wet and very windy, although some early and late drier spells are likely. The rain will be occasionally heavy. Gales likely, although perhaps less windy in far eastern areas.”