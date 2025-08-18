Sunshine-filled Victorious Festival forecast as perfect weather is predicted for fabulous three-day festival

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 18th Aug 2025, 19:39 BST
A sunshine-filled Victorious Festival has been forecast with the weather set to be dry and warm over the weekend,

Temperatures are set to peak at 24 degrees on the Saturday, with the weather set to be cloudy and warm all weekend, according to the Met Office forecast.

The full Met Office forecast for the three days of Victorious (August 22, 23 and 24) are:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Friday, August 22 - Sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Highs of 22 degrees.

Saturday, August 23 - Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Highs of 24 degrees.

Sunday, August 24 - Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. Highs of 23 degrees.

Southsea Common is beginning to come together for this year's Victorious. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiakplaceholder image
Southsea Common is beginning to come together for this year's Victorious. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

For the full weather forecast for Portsmouth see the Met Office website.

Tickets for Victorious Festival are still available and start at £90 for an adult and £8 for a child, with weekend tickets also available.

For details visit the Victorious website.

Related topics:Victorious Festival
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice