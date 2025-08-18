A sunshine-filled Victorious Festival has been forecast with the weather set to be dry and warm over the weekend,

Temperatures are set to peak at 24 degrees on the Saturday, with the weather set to be cloudy and warm all weekend, according to the Met Office forecast.

The full Met Office forecast for the three days of Victorious (August 22, 23 and 24) are:

Friday, August 22 - Sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Highs of 22 degrees.

Saturday, August 23 - Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Highs of 24 degrees.

Sunday, August 24 - Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. Highs of 23 degrees.

Southsea Common is beginning to come together for this year's Victorious. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Tickets for Victorious Festival are still available and start at £90 for an adult and £8 for a child, with weekend tickets also available.