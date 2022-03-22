Trunk of a large tree that was brought down in Havant by Storm Eunice moved by a crane

The trunk of an old plane tree that stood on the corner of Elm Lane and Park Road North was lifted into Havant Park yesterday (March 21).

As reported, it was brought down by the violent storm on the afternoon of February 18, ripping up part of the pavement and crumpling a nearby fence.

At the time a red ‘danger to life' warning was put in place, schools were closed, roads were flooded, coastal defences were buffeted, and trees felled by gusts of up to force 12 – about 70mph – in and around Portsmouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plane tree by Havant Park being removed with a crane on March 21, 2022. The tree was brought down during Storm Eunice. Picture: Ann Buckley

There was also huge disruption to travel as bus and rail services were suspended and numerous flights out of Southampton Airport were cancelled, while ferries across The Solent to the Isle of Wight gamely battled on – with one crossing taking four hours.

South Western Railway suspended all its services due to multiple trees falling and blocking the lines.

Although it was a busy time for emergency services dealing with incidents, mostly to damaged property, there were no reports of serious injuries relating to the storm in the area.

A large tree was brought down in high winds on the corner of Elm Lane and Park Road North in Havant during Storm Eunice on Friday afternoon. Photos by Alex Shute

Langstone Bridge had to be closed for several hours, cutting off Hayling Island, and a fallen tree blocked Stubbington Avenue in North End, while a lamppost was knocked down near the Coffee Cup on the seafront in Eastney.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.