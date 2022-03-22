Trunk of a large tree that was brought down in Havant by Storm Eunice moved by a crane
A LARGE tree in Havant that was brought down during winds of around 70mph as Storm Eunice battered the south coast has been moved by crane to a new resting place.
The trunk of an old plane tree that stood on the corner of Elm Lane and Park Road North was lifted into Havant Park yesterday (March 21).
As reported, it was brought down by the violent storm on the afternoon of February 18, ripping up part of the pavement and crumpling a nearby fence.
At the time a red ‘danger to life' warning was put in place, schools were closed, roads were flooded, coastal defences were buffeted, and trees felled by gusts of up to force 12 – about 70mph – in and around Portsmouth.
Read More
There was also huge disruption to travel as bus and rail services were suspended and numerous flights out of Southampton Airport were cancelled, while ferries across The Solent to the Isle of Wight gamely battled on – with one crossing taking four hours.
South Western Railway suspended all its services due to multiple trees falling and blocking the lines.
Although it was a busy time for emergency services dealing with incidents, mostly to damaged property, there were no reports of serious injuries relating to the storm in the area.
Langstone Bridge had to be closed for several hours, cutting off Hayling Island, and a fallen tree blocked Stubbington Avenue in North End, while a lamppost was knocked down near the Coffee Cup on the seafront in Eastney.