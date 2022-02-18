The video shows planes at Heathrow Airport battling extreme conditions, with pilots taking off during the storm.

Over 100,00 people are currently watching the footage of pilots braving the harsh conditions.

At the airport, at least 65 flights – both departures and arrivals – have been cancelled and a further 114 were delayed by more than 15 minutes, according to aviation data provider FlightStats by Cirium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EasyJet said it has cancelled a ‘small number of flights’ from UK airports.

There are also problems at London Gatwick, with 15 cancellations and 67 delayed flights.

Many pilots have struggled to land their aircraft.

A livestream showing planes struggling to land at Heathrow Airport due to Storm Eunice goes viral. Stock Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Passengers on easyJet flight EJU8014 from Bordeaux to London Gatwick endured two aborted landings before their plane was put in a holding pattern over the south coast and then forced to return to the French city.

It touched down back at its starting point more than three hours after it departed.

The airline told passengers: ‘We’re very sorry that your flight has now been diverted back to Bordeaux.

‘This is due to poor weather conditions in London Gatwick, which are below safe operating limits.’

British Airways said restrictions on the number of aircraft that can take-off and land at the airport are causing ‘significant disruption’, with dozens of flights cancelled.

Flight BA296 from Chicago to London Heathrow was diverted to Geneva, Switzerland.

A spokesman said: “Safety is always our priority and we’re encouraging customers to check the latest flight information on ba.com before heading to the airport.’

Storm Eunice has wreaked havoc in Portsmouth today, with the Met Office warning of ‘dangerous weather’.

A rare red weather warning is in place over the city and across Hampshire, with the Met Office issuing a ‘danger to life’ alert.

Other local transport links have also have to brave the dangerous gusts.

Dramatic footage from Old Portsmouth showed a Brittany Ferries ship braving the strong waves during the storm.

These huge waves have battered Southsea seafront, with a video, taken by Alex Shute, showing a waves crashing onto land near Blue Reef Aquarium in Clarence Esplanade.

The red weather warning is in place until 3pm.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron