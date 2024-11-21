The Met Office has issued a weather warning ahead of Storm Bert | Med Office

Heavy rain is expected to better Hampshire - including Portsmouth - this weekend as Storm Bert hits the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather Warning for heavy rain which is in place from 6am on Saturday, November 23 to 11.45pm on Sunday, November 24.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning ahead of Storm Bert | Med Office

Much of the South West of the country is also expected to be affected with the Met Office warning Storm Bert may cause some travel disruption and flooding this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “Heavy rainfall will affect much of the UK this weekend. Rain is expected to develop during Saturday morning across southwest and southern England, becoming particularly heavy and persistent overnight and into Sunday. Accumulations of 50-75 mm are expected to fall fairly widely during this time.

“Strong southerly winds will accompany the heavy rain and may locally exacerbate impacts. Rain will become less extensive through Sunday as it erratically clears eastwards.“

The warning says there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses as well as flooding. It warns people to be prepared before they leave their homes and check road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

The weather warning has already led to the decision to move Portsmouth’s Christmas lights switch-on event inside the Cascades, the cancellation of the outdoor entertainment at Chichester’s Christmas lights event and a cancellation of the outdoor elements of We Shine on Saturday.

For the latest information visit: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/uk-warnings#?date=2024-11-23&id=1793e487-7a32-495f-8119-15f6e5789727