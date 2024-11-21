Storm Bert: Yellow weather warning issued with heavy rain expected to batter the city on Saturday

Heavy rain is expected to better Hampshire - including Portsmouth - this weekend as Storm Bert hits the UK.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather Warning for heavy rain which is in place from 6am on Saturday, November 23 to 11.45pm on Sunday, November 24.

Much of the South West of the country is also expected to be affected with the Met Office warning Storm Bert may cause some travel disruption and flooding this weekend.

It said: “Heavy rainfall will affect much of the UK this weekend. Rain is expected to develop during Saturday morning across southwest and southern England, becoming particularly heavy and persistent overnight and into Sunday. Accumulations of 50-75 mm are expected to fall fairly widely during this time.

“Strong southerly winds will accompany the heavy rain and may locally exacerbate impacts. Rain will become less extensive through Sunday as it erratically clears eastwards.“

The warning says there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses as well as flooding. It warns people to be prepared before they leave their homes and check road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

The weather warning has already led to the decision to move Portsmouth’s Christmas lights switch-on event inside the Cascades, the cancellation of the outdoor entertainment at Chichester’s Christmas lights event and a cancellation of the outdoor elements of We Shine on Saturday.

For the latest information visit: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/uk-warnings#?date=2024-11-23&id=1793e487-7a32-495f-8119-15f6e5789727

