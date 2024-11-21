Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bad weather is forcing major changes to the last day of the three-day We Shine art and light installations spectacular in Portsmouth.

Our Beating Heart by Studio Vertigo at St Mary's Church | Portsmouth Creates

The free We Shine Festival gets underway this evening (Thursday, November 21) with stunning light installations at Hilsea Lido, Victoria Park and St Mary’s Church. However forecasted bad weather on Saturday (November 23) means that only the indoor installations at St Mary’s will be open on the Saturday.

The festival will continue as normal this evening and tomorrow from 5pm to 9pm with as many people as possible urged to go along.

Organisers have said: “We can’t wait to see the city come to life as we celebrate creativity and community! However, due to the forecasted high winds and rain on Saturday, we have had to make the decision to only open indoor installations on Saturday.

“There are still two incredible evenings ahead - Thursday and Friday - when all attractions will be open for visitors to enjoy. We encourage everyone to come out and experience the full range of stunning installations on these first two nights, and we look forward to showcasing our indoor events on Saturday.”

Preparations for We Shine at Victoria Park. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

Highlights include an immersive piano at Victoria Park, a light installation across Hilsea Moat and a Once a Sea installation inside St Mary’s Church. There is also an indoor Rituals of Earthly Survival installation which will be open on the Saturday at Treadgolds although booking is recommended.

The bad weather has also seen the city centre Christmas Light Switch on event on Saturday moved to inside the Cascades.

For more details visit www.weshineportsmouth.co.uk